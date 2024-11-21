Ready to quit? Get the help you need during the Great American Smokeout

Smoking is easy to start but feel impossible to quit— even with the deadly impacts like cancer, emphysema, heart disease, stroke, and other conditions that could lead to disfigurement and death.

The Great American Smokeout, hosted by the American Cancer Society is a massive push to provide resources and support for those looking to quit and happens on the third Thursday of November.

If you're ready to take a positive step for your health, talk to your doctor or visit the American Cancer Society's website and make a plan to quit.

