August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and with back-to-school around the corner, doctors at Priority Health say it’s a perfect time to get everyone up-to-date.

Vaccines help your kid (and you) avoid illness before they even start. No matter your age, they can help prevent serious, sometimes deadly diseases.

Check the CDC Immunization Schedule to make sure you’re on track!

Some pharmacies offer free flu and COVID vaccines, so keep an eye out for more information.