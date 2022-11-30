Rally for the Rapids celebrates 4 years of basketball, community connection

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Fanfare, fun, and helping the community— what more can you ask for?

That's what the 4th annual Rally with the Rapids basketball game is all about.

Special Olympians from Big Rapids and Grand Rapids will meet at Grand Valley State University's Fieldhouse Wednesday, November 30th at 7 p.m. for an exhibition game.

But this isn't your typical fundraiser— students from GVSU's Sport Management program are pulling out all the stops to give athletes all the glitz of college sport.

Teams will be welcomed by the GVSU cheer and dance teams, plus the pep band keep the celebration atmosphere going through the game.

Along with the entertainment, spectators will have a chance to win prizes and jump in on a raffle for ringside seats for an upcoming WWE Raw show at Van Andel arena.

The student-created event aims to raise $3,000, giving all proceeds to both teams.