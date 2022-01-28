Que the Creek BBQ event returns after successful 2020 debut in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The fun foodie fest will take place on Saturday, February 5 at the Kellogg Arena downtown.

Local food vendors featured as part of the 2022 event include, Black Market Smokehouse, Finley's Grill & Smokehouse Island Style BBQ, On the Roll Food Truck, Pop’s BBQ, and Redline BBQ Smokehouse.

Smokie’s Smoken Hot Mixologist, Joshua Cronk returns as a mixologist, along with newcomers Jen Will and Chris Fuld. They will build specialty craft cocktails to complement the BBQ menu. Domestic beers, craft beers, and wines will be available for $4-6 per glass.

The 2022 BBQ Festival will again feature live music. Chris Canas, “Detroit’s Prince of Blues,” will kick off the event. Battle Creek native Sam Luna will entertain the crowd with his growing set of original songs, as well as hits from the decades back to the 60s. Finishing the evening will be rising star Jake Kershaw, who released his first album, “Piece of My Mind,” in 2017 when we was just 16.

This year’s event also will feature BBQ-related vendors. Look for BBQ sauces, smoked cheeses, jerky, and even custom BBQ grills. “Penetrator Events is happy to partner with the Small Business Development Office and the Kellogg Arena in bringing this event back to our community since the inaugural event in 2020!” said Jeremy Andrews, owner and operator of Penetrator Events. “We are humbled to be working with a great group of people and the community’s best BBQers. And we are super stoked to see the live music we have lined up. Great food. Great Music. Great company. See you there!”

Tickets for this family-friendly event are $5 at the door, with kids 12 and under free. Buy advance tickets online at two for $7 at quethecreek.com.

The following COVID-19 protocols will be in place for Que the Creek, so please plan accordingly: Face masks are required to enter the event. Attendees are expected to wear their masks when they are not eating or drinking.

The arena will be well-ventilated, so dress like you would for an outdoor spring or fall event. Tables will be spaced for social distancing, and the arena seating will be open to allow for extra space. The food and drink lines will be set up to allow for proper social distancing.

Que the Creek is hosted by the city’s Small Business Development Office and the Kellogg Arena. It is powered by Penetrator Events.