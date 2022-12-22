Put your best foot forward in the New Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While most New Year's resolutions fade with the party decorations, there are a few simple steps you can take to make a better you a reality!

You've got your why, now figure out the how

Whether it's getting in shape, improving your finances, starting that side hustle, or finishing that project your SO asked you to finish months ago— planning out the steps to reach your goal is essential.

Get a calendar, write out where you are now and where you want to be; then get started on creating the road map to get there. How long will it take? What tools do you need? What are the short-term goals you can use as landmarks along the way?

Partner up!

Everything is easier when we have another person on our team. Whether you both grab a some tools and get in there, or you just need another body in the room to trick yourself into motivation; a second set of hands and eyes— and maybe a different perspective— can help you narrow your focus and keep you accountable.

It doesn't have to be an expert, either! Your best friend, a trusted coworker, or someone in your family might be just the person to help you reach your goals.

But is it SMART?

If you've done any research about how to reach goals, you've come across this acronym: SMART.

It's the gold-standard of goal-setting. SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound.

At each step, measure your plan and goals against these criteria— it's like adding GPS to your roadmap.

Best of luck, dear reader!