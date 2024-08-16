Protect yourself: your options after massive hack potentially involving Social Security numbers

A hacker group is claiming to have leaked nearly three billion records of personal information including social security numbers.

Scripps News reports a lawsuit has been filed at the Southern District of Florida. The lawsuit states background-check company National Public Data exposed the information of billions of people as early as April.

The lawsuit states the information showed up on a dark web hacker forum, with the group USDoD claiming to have taken personal information from 2.9 billion people.

We talked with Mark Dotson, Professor of Law at Cooley Law School to learn more about what you can do to protect yourself as this hack is investigated.