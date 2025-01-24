Professional Bull Riders are back at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competitors on the Professional Bull Riding circuit will vie for the top spot as the tour comes to Van Andel Arena on Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m.

Grab your tickets and enter to win the VIP Flyaway Sweepstakes— join PBR CEO Sean Gleason at three events: Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo on May 16, The PBR World Finals Championship May 17 and 18, and Cody Johnson’s Leather Deluxe Tour stop on June 20—including a Meet’n’Greet with the singer. (Roundtrip airfare and accommodations in Arlington for all three events included!)

Head to the PBR website for stats on the competition, the PBR Podcast and App, and get connected with future events.

Tickets start at $15

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube