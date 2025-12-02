PRICE CHECK: National Gas Prices Hit Lowest Level Since 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The national average price of gas dipped below $3 to $2.95 on Monday morning — the lowest level since May 2021, according to GasBuddy. The good news is that average prices should continue to fall as refinery issues in Indiana have mostly been resolved, and OPEC’s continued increase in oil production boosts supply.

Here’s a look at what drivers are paying, county by county, across West Michigan:

Kent County: $2.90 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.88 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.84 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $3.00 per gallon

As for when to fill up, gas prices statewide have fallen 8 to 9 cents in the last week — a sign that we are nearing the bottom of the current price cycle. If you want to save money on your next fill-up, it’s best to top off now before prices cycle back up toward the end of the week.

