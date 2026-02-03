PRICE CHECK: Gas prices expected to drop to lowest levels in months before spring increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan drivers may see the cheapest gas prices in months over the next few weeks as stations clear out winter fuel blends, but relief will be temporary before spring price increases kick in.

Gas prices are expected to fall to their lowest levels in recent months by mid-February as gas stations sell off winter gasoline blends at discounted rates to make room for more expensive summer fuel.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

"We'll probably see prices falling to maybe their close, their lowest levels of the last couple of months by mid-February, very briefly, as that winter gasoline is purged, essentially sold at kind of a clearance price, you could say," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

However, the savings won't last long. As stations transition to summer blend gasoline in early spring, Michigan drivers can expect sticker shock starting in March, with prices climbing into the mid-$3 range in late March and early April.

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

De Haan said the price increases may be temporary.

"Hopefully it'll be temporary, and by the start of summer, gas prices may eventually kind of be on the cusp of this three or upper $2 low $3 a gallon range," De Haan said.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.3.26

Despite about half a dozen refinery outages caused by extreme cold weather over the past few weeks, gasoline supplies have remained above average, preventing any immediate impact on gas prices.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 2.3.26

Here’s a look at what drivers are paying, county by county, across West Michigan as of early morning February 3, 2026:



Kent County: $2.82 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.77 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.76 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $2.91 per gallon

As for when to fill up, gas prices will start to peak early next week, so if drivers can fill up now, that's their best bet to save some money.