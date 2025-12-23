President Trump's gas price claims don't match reality at the pump, according to experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In his address to the nation last week, President Donald Trump recently claimed that gasoline is "now under $2.50 a gallon in much of the country," with some states hitting "$1.99 a gallon." However, current data shows these claims don't align with what drivers are actually paying.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average gas price sits at $2.81 per gallon as of the start of this week — above Trump's claimed $2.50 per gallon threshold. In Michigan, drivers are paying an average of $2.69 per gallon, while local prices in the Northview neighborhood show $2.61 for unleaded gasoline.

Trump's gas price claims don't match reality at the pump, according to experts

The data reveals only 12 states currently have average gas prices at or below $2.50 per gallon as of early this week, and no states are averaging the $1.99 per gallon that Trump mentioned.

Gas prices under Biden: The full context

Trump also claimed that gas prices increased 30-50% under the Biden administration. Gas prices did reach historic highs during Biden's presidency, the full picture requires important context.

"You have to also remember that during the COVID shutdown, crude oil price of some folks may not remember this literally went below $0 per barrel. The entire global economy shut down," said Matt McClain from GasBuddy.

Gas prices peaked above $5 per gallon for the first time in June 2022. From that high point, prices have decreased nearly 50% to today's $2.81 national average.

"Then it leveled back off, and then slowly started to fall, which we have continued into this year," McClain said.

Experts say the dramatic price swings were largely driven by pandemic-related economic shutdowns followed by rapid reopening. When people emerged from lockdowns, travel demand skyrocketed, creating a surge in gas prices.

Current price comparisons

Comparing recent data shows a modest difference between administrations. In November 2025, under Trump, the average price was $3.05 per gallon, compared to $3.18 per gallon in November 2024 under Biden — a difference of just 4%.

FOX 17 Gas prices 12.23.25

West Michigan gas prices by county as of early morning on December 23, 2025 :

FOX 17 Gas prices 12.23.25

Kent County: $2.84 per gallon

Muskegon County: $2.80 per gallon

Ottawa County: $2.74 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $2.88 per gallon

Looking ahead

Current geopolitical tensions could impact future prices. Oil prices have already jumped 3% after Trump threatened a blockade on oil tankers from Venezuela.

For drivers looking to save money, prices typically cycle throughout the week. Experts recommend filling up by Friday or Saturday when prices tend to bottom out, before they cycle back up at the start of the following week.

FOX 17 Gas prices 12.23.25

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

