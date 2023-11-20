The kitchen is an important place as we move through the week of Thanksgiving. It makes keeping fire safety in mind important, especially when there is a lot of activity and a lot of people in the home.

Practicing safe cooking this Thanksgiving and avoiding home cooking fires

The United States Fire Administration says Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires and frying food increases the risk. The average number of reported home fires in the United States on Thanksgiving Day is more than double the average number of home fires on all other days. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings occurred most frequently from noon to 3 p.m., when many people most likely were preparing Thanksgiving dinner.

Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety joined FOX 17 to share some simple tips to keep everyone safe.

E.S.C.A.P.E.

Turkey:



If you are roasting a turkey, make sure you set a timer so you don't forget about it as you watch the parade or football game

Deep frying a turkey:



Use a fryer with thermostat controls to make sure the oil does not become overheated

Thaw your turkey completely. Ice on the bird will cause oil to splatter

Don't overfill the pot with oil

Keep children and pets at least three-feet away from the fryer to protect against burn injuries

Always use the fryer outdoors on a sturdy, level surface away from anything that can burn

Stuffing and Potatoes: