‘Poutine’ on the Ritz! Michigan St Restaurants celebrating the savory favorite

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What’s a little friendly competition between neighbors?

Something spectacular for the poutine-loving patrons of Michigan Street Restaurants!

Poutine Week is your pass to try all 14 versions of the scrumptious dish.

For 15 days, you can get your hands on unique takes on the Canadian staple, thanks to the Michigan Street Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA).

Poutine Week lineup!



Taco Borracho

Corned Beef Poutine: Crispy tater tots topped corned beef, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, and crema.



Vandermill

Duck Poutine: Crispy french fries topped with duck sausage gravy and Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.



Kaffeine

Kalbi Au Poivre: Crispy French Fries topped with Kalbi (traditional Korean braised beef short rib) drizzled with creamy mushroom peppercorn sauce. *Vegetarian Option Available



Duke's Bar

Jalapeño Popper Poutine: Crispy French Fries topped with bacon, onion, creamy cheese gravy and topped with fresh jalapeño.



Glass house

BYO Burger Poutine: Crispy French Fries topped with ground beef, cheddar cheese sauce and your choice of your favorite cheeseburger toppings.



Elbow Room

Chicken Bacon Ranch: Crispy French Fries topped with Seasoned shredded chicken, bacon crumbles, Cheddar cheese curds and homemade chicken gravy drizzled with ranch & green onion.



7 Monks GR

Poutine Pasty: Roasted Potatoes, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, White Onion, Hard Cider Braised Pulled Pork – all wrapped in a Flaky Pastry Shell and served with Bourbon Beef Gravy.



Birch Lodge

Steakhouse Poutine: Birch tots covered with our mushroom brie gravy, marinated mushrooms, steak and caramelized onions. Finished with feta crumbles and scallions.



The Friesian

Short Rib Poutine: Crispy hand-cut french fries topped with beef short rib au jus gravy, beef short rib, garlic cheese curds, and mint gremolata. *Gluten Free Option Available



Grand Coney

Ancho-Business: Crispy Tater Tots covered in Ancho Pulled Pork, Brown Gravy, Cheese curds, two eggs and chives.



Logan's Alley

Hunter’s Poutine: Thick Cut Fries topped with Beef & Mushroom Gravy, Cheese Curds, Peppers and Smoked Sausage



Maggie's

Beer City Poutine: Crispy hand-cut french fries topped with a 4oz beef medallion, craft beer gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds, and a scallion garnish.



Bob's Bar

Garlic and Herb Poutine: Crispy Tater Tots covered in homemade gravy, topped with crispy garlic and herb cheese curds, bacon, cheddar cheese and green onion.



American Legion — Coming Soon!

Grab a passport at any of the participating restaurants now through September 28 and start sampling! Once you’ve gotten 3 or more stamps, show your passport off at 7 Monks to get the official Poutine Week Shirt!

Vote online to make sure your favorite is crowned the 2024 Poutine Week Champion!