POTHOLE PAYMENT: Study finds West Michigan drivers spend hundreds on repairs each year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sure sign of spring is causing headaches — and we’re not talking about allergies.

Potholes are back across West Michigan. While Kent County road crews are working around the clock to patch them, roadway damage is largely unavoidable for many drivers.

Kenowa Body Shop in Sparta says it stays especially busy this time of year. Owner Janelle Sheidel said she has seen plenty of vehicles damaged by broken pavement.

Cost of Potholes for Michigan Drivers

“It can jar components, get them out of alignment and bend control arms,” Sheidel said. “Then there are more severe issues, where it can structurally damage the vehicle.”

Repair costs can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, depending on the severity of the damage.

TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, recently studied the cost of deteriorating roads for Michigan drivers.

Carlos Osorio/AP In this Feb. 11, 2014 photo a car drives by a pothole in Detroit. The relentless cycle of snow and bitter cold this winter is testing the skeletons of steel and cement on which communities are built. Pipes are bursting in towns that are not used to such things, and roads are turning into moonscapes of gaping potholes big enough to snap axles of passing vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

According to the study, Grand Rapids drivers spend an average of $898 annually driving on deteriorating roads. Drivers in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek spend an average of $749, while Muskegon drivers spend about $810. Detroit drivers pay the most in the state, averaging more than $1,100.

A review of public data shows that damage claims filed against county and state agencies rarely result in reimbursement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Why your pothole damage claim will likely hit a roadblock in Michigan

Sheidel recommends drivers first check their insurance coverage if their vehicle is damaged.

“Anytime you have any sort of collision-related incident where there’s an impact, it is a collision, and it is covered under your full coverage policy,” she said.

Sheidel advises drivers to review their policies before assuming they will have to pay out of pocket. She also suggests watching for warning signs after hitting a pothole.

“The number one thing to look for is a turned steering wheel,” Sheidel said. “When a vehicle is out of alignment, the steering wheel will not sit centered.”

If you hit a pothole, Sheidel recommends getting the vehicle inspected as soon as possible, since damage can worsen over time and become more expensive to repair.

She also advises drivers to give themselves extra space between vehicles to better avoid road hazards.

