Play Ball! Detroit Tigers ready for opening day 2022

DETROIT — An annual holiday returns to the Motor City on Friday, as the Detroit Tigers are set to hold their opening game of the 2022 season.

It's the first home opener without capacity restrictions in 3 years. 2020 saw the season reduced to 60 games, and 2021 was limited to just 20-percent of Comerica Park's seats being filled.

Now however, the Tigers are ready to roar with tens of thousands of fans.

The celebration is one that fans from across the state take part in. Dave Ringler administrates the Detroit Tigers fanpage on Facebook. He says the party on opening day is like none other.

"I think it's just the camaraderie," says Ringler. "I mean, I think there's a real sense of I mean, kind of the joke is that the real the real fans show up on day two. But you know, opening day really is a celebration. It's a rebirth of spring here in Michigan. And it's no matter how good or bad the our baseball club is. It's really a chance for all Tiger fans to get together and celebrate Michigan and celebrate the Tigers.

