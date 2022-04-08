Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2022: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers open the 2022 season at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, April 8, and we have everything you need to know about the game.
Opening Day is like a holiday in Detroit, and tens of thousands of people flock downtown and to Comerica Park to celebrate. This is also the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 – as fans weren't allowed in 2020 and they were limited to start 2021.
The game kicks off at 1:10 p.m., and if you have tickets, gates open about one hour and 40 minutes before first pitch – around 10:30 a.m.
Below you'll find everything you need to know about Opening Day.
Parking
It's always a busy day in Downtown Detroit for Opening Day, and fans are encouraged to reserve parking ahead of time.
The Tigers use the ParkWhiz app for fans to get parking early. As of Tuesday, parking ranged from $8 in the northern part in Midtown near Little Caesars Arena to $47 for parking around the area and in Downtown Detroit.
Fans can also take a variety of shuttles that are from bars around the city, including Nemo's and McShane's in Corktown, Fishbone's, The Old Shillelagh, Bookie's and more.
On top of that, there are numerous lots throughout the city and rideshare options.
Permitted/Non-permitted items
Permitted Items (after inspection):
- Baseball mitts/gloves
- Medical bags and diaper bags
- Binoculars
- Blankets
- Cameras (Video and sound recording devices, GoPros, tablets and professional cameras (detachable lens) are NOT allowed.)
- Drink boxes, if you have children in your party or for medical needs
- One factory sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest
- Headphones
- Knitting needles
- Plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party
- Seat cushions
- Signs and banners
- Single compartment wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1.5”, with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
- Small radios
- Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)
- Umbrellas-small collapsible umbrellas
Non Permitted Items:
- Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)
- Animals (except approved service animals or service animals in training)
- All bags, purses, (except medical or diaper bags). Single compartment wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1.5”, with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
- Baseball bats of any size
- Beach balls or other inflatable items
- Beverages (except drink boxes with children in your party or for medical needs)
- Bottles (glass or plastic; except one factory sealed clear bottle of unflavored water per guest)
- Brooms
- Fireworks, firearms or other weapons
- Fishing nets or poles
- Frisbees
- Hard sided coolers
- Knives
- Laser devices/pointers
- Liquid containers (glass or plastic; except one factory sealed clear bottle of unflavored water per guest)
- Marijuana or illegal narcotics, including accessories or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use.
- Markers and paint
- Noisemaking devices: air horns, bullhorns, thunder sticks, cowbells, bells, horns, kazoos, whistles and other noisemakers
- Non-baseball related signs
- Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles: sticks, bats, clubs, Frisbees, beachballs
- Outside food
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, rollerblades, or hoverboards
- Squirt guns including super soakers
- Sticks, including signs attached to sticks
- Stools, folding chairs or back supports
- Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas
- Unmanned aerial vehicle (i.e. drones)
Ticketing
The Tigers are encouraging fans to use the MLB Ballpark App to access their digital tickets, and add them to your cell phone's wallet, if possible.
You can learn more about the app and digital ticketing here.