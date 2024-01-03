Planning a healthy new year? We've got a few suggestions

Fox 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner says New Year’s Resolutions are not silly, but some are better than others.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

To make this year the year you follow through, make sure your goals are SMART.

SPECIFIC - Pick 1 thing to work on. If it helps you build towards an overall goal, great— but that should not be the focus.

MEASUREABLE - Figure out exactly what you're doing and how it can be tracked.

ACHIEVABLE - We're not all going to be marathon runners by December 2024 AND THAT'S OK. Choose something you know you can accomplish and take it in small chunks.

RELEVANT - Don't do this for anyone but you. You have to do the work, you have to live with any costs or challenges— you should be the one who wants to do it.

TIME-BOUND - Deadlines give us a checkpoint to reach, giving you the boost of feeling accomplished and helping you measure your success. Whether your goal is weekly, daily, monthly, or beyond, make sure you give yourself a deadline.

