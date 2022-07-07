Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project hosting donation event

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Christmas is still months away but there's never a bad time to get in the giving spirit.

Next week, the nonprofit group The Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project is hosting a few events to gather donations for the coming holiday season.

They're calling it Stuff The Bus.

July 14-16, the nonprofit will be at the Walmart in Plainwell, located at 412 Oaks Crossing, collecting donations of unused blankets and gift cards.

The Kalamazoo Growlers Baseball Club and Ron Jackson Insurance Agency are teaming up to

help with donations and rally the community.

The Stuff The Bus event will feature player and mascot appearances and entertainment provided by the Growlers.

Donations at the bus will be accepted during the following hours:

July 14: 1 – 6 p.m.

July 15: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

July 16: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information about the event, check out the Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project’s Facebook page.

