Pet Adoption Two's-day-- Meet Tilly and Hash!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a Pet Adoption Tuesday Two-fer— we're featuring 2 adult pets— both almost 3 years old— in need of homes from Michele's Rescue!

First up— Tilly!

This absolute pro-snuggler is looking for the leader of her pack. She'll gladly take the reigns but needs to know a strong captain is at the helm to take on the role of your second in command.

Michele's Rescue

Tilly's to-do list: run around outdoors, give humans hugs and kisses enjoy the sunshine, play fetch, and ride in the car.

A low-key day or two are not out of the realm of possibility— and snuggles are a must!

Tilly loves kids but hasn't had a chance to meet other dogs or cats yet.

Get more on Tilly here!

Hello, Hash!

Help! He needs somebody— Help! Not just anybody—

Hash has been with Michele's Rescue for 7 months. We can't decide if he's rocking more of a Beetles look or Mr. Spock— but logic would state that this laid-back little dude could use a place of his own to lounge in the sun!

Michele's Rescue

Hash makes friends with other cats, but hasn't had much experience with dogs or kids.

Help him get his feet back on the ground so he can live long and prosper by clicking here!

For more adoptable friends, head to the Michele's Rescue website!