Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Goldie and Pea!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Good times await for whoever brings these pups home.

Transfers from shelters down south, Goldie and Pea are sisters, smugglers, and can't wait to join your pack!

Harbor Humane Society tells us both are just about 3 months old and love being with people.

Goldie is a gentle soul who makes the cutest little sound when hugged.

Harbor Humane Society

Pea is an adventurous little scamp whose back-up favorite pastime is sleeping on your lap!

Harbor Humane Society

They’re almost potty-trained and will be up for adoption at Petco on West Shore Drive in Holland on Thursday, June 27 – Applications will be accepted through the Wednesday night before the event.

And even if you’re not looking to add to your pack, you can help those who help these pups—and have a good time doing it. Ales for Tails is happening July 18pm 6-10 p.m. in the Shops at Westshore parking lot.

The 10th Anniversary “Woofstock” edition of the event features selections from local breweries, wine, seltzer, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Tickets are $30 right now, $35 at the door – or you can grab the VIP experience for you and 7 friends! See details here.

Harbor Humane Society Harbor Humane Society hosts 'Woofstock' - the 10th annual Ales for Tails fundraiser!

VIP tables, sponsorships, auction items, and more are available and music from JP & the Energy will bring you back to the sounds of Woodstock while keeping the party going with contemporary beats!

All funds help Harbor Humane keep animals like Goldie and Pea safe, healthy, and happy while they wait for their forever families.