Pet Adoption Tuesday; sweet furry faces, camps, a garage sale, and more ways to help!

Posted at 5:19 AM, May 16, 2023
The Humane Society of West Michigan is in for a busy summer; with camps for kids, a garage sale, and more!

Starting in June, HSWM is hosting animal lovers ages 5 to 15 at week-long camps focusing on everything from caring for a pet of their own to helping their new furry friends get adopted— There's even a Neurodivergent Camp coming on May 20 with low-lighting, limited attendance, and forts designed for campers to enjoy their favorite animals in a calm setting.

Kid's Summer Camps are almost here and selling out fast, so grab a spot now!

Help the shelter raise money and clear out some space May 21, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. They'll have gently used supplies for pets of all kinds!

Raise some 'dough' at Uccello's in Standale on Wednesday, May 24. From 5 to 8 p.m, 15% of your purchases will help pets at the Humane Society of West Michigan. Be sure to show your waiter the flier below!

