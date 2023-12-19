Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Say hello to Clovis!

Clovis wearing shades
Mackenzie's Animal Shelter
Clovis wearing shades
Posted at 7:42 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 07:42:46-05

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A spunky attitude and friendly to boot? Check!

Clovis with tongue sticking out

Gentle couch potato in need of belly rubs? Check!

Clovis with ball

Good with kids? Check!

Today we introduce you to Clovis, a silver-brindled pup-at-heart looking for a home to call his own.

It’s been a long hard road from where this 5-year-old pit-mix began to the confident and curious furball you see today. He was found severely emaciated with serious injuries that needed a lot of TLC from the folks with Mackenzie’s Animal Shelter, but this champ lives up to his name; renowned fighter!

Clovis

Clovis would adore a home with kids, but not other pets. Mealtime is his ‘me time’ though, after his history with starvation.

Clovis waiting for a treat

His favorite thing to do first thing in the morning is go back to sleep—unless it’s time for a snuggle.

Clovis napping

If you’re ready to add this kiss-a-bull, hug-a-bull, unbelieve-a-bull guy to your family, get started on the Mackenzie’s Animal Shelter website!

