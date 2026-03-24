Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Zina!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Zina, available for adoption from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Here's what they have to say about the pup:

"Zina’s story is one of resilience, love, and a well-deserved fresh start—and now she’s ready to find the forever home she’s been waiting for. 💛

Zina came into care through no fault of her own, surrendered while pregnant, but she’s proven to be nothing short of incredible ever since. She safely delivered and lovingly cared for 11 beautiful puppies, all of whom are now beginning to find their own homes. Now, it’s finally her turn.

At first, Zina can be a little shy, but with patience and kindness, she blossoms into the sweetest, most devoted companion. Once she trusts you, she absolutely adores affection—belly rubs, gentle kisses, and cozy cuddle sessions are her favorite things. In fact, she’s proudly known as a “couch potato extraordinaire,” happiest curled up beside you enjoying life’s quiet moments.

Zina has lived with other dogs and enjoys calm companionship, but she truly thrives in a peaceful, low-energy environment. Busy or high-energy settings can make her nervous, so she would do best in a home with calm, older children who understand her gentle nature and give her the space she needs to feel safe and secure.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

She’s the perfect balance of independent and loving—happy to join you on relaxed outings, but also content to stay home and patiently wait for your return. She’s a wonderful houseguest with excellent manners and no accidents in her foster home. As a bonus, she even enjoys healthy snacks like fruits and veggies!

Zina is now spayed, fully up to date on her vaccines, and on preventative care—completely ready to start her next chapter.

All she needs is a patient, loving family who will give her the time to settle in, the comfort of a cozy couch, and the love she’s always deserved. In return, Zina will offer quiet companionship, unwavering loyalty, and a heart full of love.

After giving everything to her puppies, it's finally Zina's turn to be somebody's baby."

Date of birth: Nov. 27, 2019

Breed: Doberman/Husky Mix

Weight: 65-70 lbs.

If you're interested in adopting Zina, you can start the adoption process by clicking here.

You can also check out all the adoptable dogs at Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary here.

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