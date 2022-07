GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Zelda!

This affectionate 5-year-old coonhound mix is looking for her new best friend to cuddle up on the couch with.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Zelda is a quiet girl who loves people and car rides.

Zelda is such a loving dog; she would make the perfect cuddle buddy.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

To learn more about Zelda, visit Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary’s website.

