Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine!

Valentine laying in grass
Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary
Valentine laying in grass
Posted at 5:29 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 05:29:22-04

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Mama is looking for a fun, active retirement—aren’t we all?

Valentine snuggling with puppy - PAT - Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.jpg
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Valentine is a gentle 2-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who comes to FOX 17 from Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary and is looking to refresh and discover a life of luxury and love after bringing 8 pups into the world.

Valentine snuggling with puppy 2 - PAT - Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.jpg
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Her kiddos are all off on their own adventures and this empty-nester is ready to cuddle up with you, play fetch, and brighten your day!

If Valentine sounds like the right companion for you, set up a meet’n’greet with her fosters today!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book