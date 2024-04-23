LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Mama is looking for a fun, active retirement—aren’t we all?

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Valentine from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Valentine is a gentle 2-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who comes to FOX 17 from Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary and is looking to refresh and discover a life of luxury and love after bringing 8 pups into the world.

Her kiddos are all off on their own adventures and this empty-nester is ready to cuddle up with you, play fetch, and brighten your day!

If Valentine sounds like the right companion for you, set up a meet’n’greet with her fosters today!