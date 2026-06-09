Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tripp & Thatcher!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Tripp and Thatcher, who are available for adoption from Harbor Humane!

Here's what they have to say about the pups:

"Tripp (grey face) and Thatcher (black mask) are 10-week-old cattle dogs mixes that were transferred in from another shelter with the rest of their litter. They are high-energy, incredibly smart, and working on all their puppy manners. Because of their perceived breed mix, they would do best with adopters who are willing to put in the training and work that working-breed dogs need. These pups won't be couch potatoes and will need lots of physical and mental enrichment. Tripp, Thatcher, and their two siblings will be available for adoption 6/9."

Learn more about the adoption process on Harbor Humane's website.

Harbor Humane

Harbor Humane

Harbor Humane

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