Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).

Tootsie is a pitbull mix who adores kids and can't wait to play with her new family. Is it you?

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

She's a bit shy around other dogs, but got along well when introduced. And she's crate trained, which is helpful when it's time to take a break.

Tootsie is also very smart— learning new things every day from her faster parents.

If you're looking for Tootsie or someone just like her to join your home, check out Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary for more!