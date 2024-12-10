GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Toby had a couple surprises for us this morning as he made his FOX 17 debut, looking for a forever home with an adventure buddy!

The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWMI) didn't have much history on Toby's time before coming to their shelter, but they know he's a happy, energetic cattle dog/hound mix of about 3 years old.

And we mean e.n.e.r.g.e.t.i.c. — his favorite picture pose is blurry and his favorite thing to do is all of the things.

FOX 17 Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Toby from the Humane Society of West Michigan!

While he was at the station he climbed up on our couch, enthusiastically greeted each of our staff as they came in, and investigated every inch of the green room, showing off some skills that surprised even the HSWMI staff!

They recommend a family who will be able to put in the time Toby needs for enrichment activities like lots of walks, adventures, and toys that challenge his mind.

FOX 17 Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Toby from the Humane Society of West Michigan!

Toby is a strong, fast —kind— pup who will probably be happiest in a home with older kids. He really is the goodest boy.

FOX 17 Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Toby from the Humane Society of West Michigan!

You can find out more on how to adopt Toby on the Humane Society of West Michigan website.