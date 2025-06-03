Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Timmie!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — This week's Pet Adoption Tuesday pup is Timmie! He's available for adoption through Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary.

Timmie is in "prime puppy stage" at almost four months old, which the sanctuary says is the perfect time to set the foundation for a well-rounded, happy adult dog. They say it's a good age to adjust to a variety of social situations, whether that's life with other dogs, cats or people of any age.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

This pup is described as curious, playful, goofy and full of energy. He's neutered, up to date on all vaccines, and microchipped.

Apply to adopt here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube