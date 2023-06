LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Meet Snickers!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Snickers

Snickers is a German Shepherd mix looking for his forever home.

He loves going for long walks and saying “hello” to everyone he sees.

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary says Snickers is a very down-to-earth dog who loves exercise.

Snickers does not like the stairs. He will need some help getting used to a home with stairs.

If you are interested in adopting Snickers, contact Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary or click here.

Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary

