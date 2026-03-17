Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Shortbread,

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Shortbread! She's available for adoption from Harbor Humane.

Here's what the shelter has to say about the pup:

"Shortbread is a 6-year-old spayed female with a heart as sweet as her name! Found as a stray, she has blossomed into the very best office assistant and a total staff favorite. This girl is a certified love bug — super affectionate, super chill, and always happy to be near her people. She enjoys short, leisurely walks and would make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a laid-back buddy. While she does pull a bit on the leash when she gets excited, she’s eager to please and already knows how to sit and shake like a pro — especially if treats are involved (and she loves her treats!). Shortbread is playful but gentle with her toys. She has a special talent for finding the squeaky ball hidden inside stuffed toys — it’s her favorite treasure! Whether she’s relaxing by your side or enjoying some playtime, she brings a calm, happy presence wherever she goes. Shortbread would do best in a home without cats or young children, where she can soak up all the love and attention she deserves.

Oh, and did we mention she has the sweetest little tiny “teefers”?

If you’re looking for a sweet, steady, affectionate companion to brighten your days, Shortbread is ready to be your new best friend."

Find more adoption information at Harbor Humane's website.

Harbor Humane

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