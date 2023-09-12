Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sergeant!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A-ttenTION! It's Pet Adoption Tuesday— Fall in, troops!

Fall in love, that is! The next recruit for your family could be Sergeant from Michele's Rescue.

Michele's Rescue

This 55lb career snuggler is looking to enlist with other canines— of all ranks and experience levels— and humans both big and small.

Though a veteran of the crate, at 10 months old his training in that area shows long lock-up times are not ideal.

Should the day's mission include field exercises, however, Sergeant is ready to hop on the leash and GO, GO, GO!

Sergeant views chickens and tractors as hostiles, so a unit based away from those potential combatants would be best.

Michele's Rescue

Are you ready to make Sergeant your comrade-in-arm-fulls-of love? Check out the troop transfer process on the Michele's Rescue website.

Ready for the next mission? Pet-A-Pawlooza Walk/Run for Rescue 5K is just around the corner!

September 23 at Whistlestop Park in Byron Center, starting at 10 a.m. will be filled with (leashed) pups of all ages to help support rescue efforts that help save animals in Roatan, Honduras— bringing them to loving homes in the U.S.

Can't come? There are plenty of other ways to help!