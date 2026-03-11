Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Sausage!

WEST MICHIGAN — Michele's Rescue is putting the spotlight on 4-month-old Sausage, a cuddly orange and white kitten.

Sausage is sweet, playful and loves everybody!

Sausage has cute little white socks, a tiger-striped tail and long white whiskers.

If you would want to learn more about Sausage or the other animals at Michele's Rescue, go to Michelesrescue.com.

