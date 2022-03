Ripley is a sweet pup looking for his forever home.

The 1.5-year-old coon hound mix would love to find an active family to take him on walks and play with.

Ripley has lived with dogs and children before, and Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary says he loves children.

He weighs 75 pounds and is a sweetheart.

If you are interested in adopting Ripley, go to Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary’s website and fill out an application.