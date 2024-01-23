Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ralphy!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — With the same name as the class clown in one of our favorite kids shows, Ralphy lives up to the moniker—a bit of a goof, but a complete sweetheart who just wants friendship and love.

He came to Harbor Humane Society from a shelter in Detroit with very little in his history, now this 1-year-old pup looking to write his own story!

Ralphy is crate-trained and can be calm in the evening after a quick field trip, so taking a chance on this sweetie won’t be a mistake for someone with a busy life outside the house. He loves other dogs, and —though he’s just starting to get comfortable with kids —he’s learning how much fun it could be to have a tiny human partner-in-crime!

Ralphy is a foster pup right now and wants everyone to know just how rewarding and fun it could be to help a pet on their way to their forever home. If you’re interested in fostering animals for Harbor Humane, check out more info on their website.