Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ralphy!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ralphy!
Harbor Humane Society
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ralphy!
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 07:16:34-05

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — With the same name as the class clown in one of our favorite kids shows, Ralphy lives up to the moniker—a bit of a goof, but a complete sweetheart who just wants friendship and love.

He came to Harbor Humane Society from a shelter in Detroit with very little in his history, now this 1-year-old pup looking to write his own story!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ralphy!

Ralphy is crate-trained and can be calm in the evening after a quick field trip, so taking a chance on this sweetie won’t be a mistake for someone with a busy life outside the house. He loves other dogs, and —though he’s just starting to get comfortable with kids —he’s learning how much fun it could be to have a tiny human partner-in-crime!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Ralphy!

Ralphy is a foster pup right now and wants everyone to know just how rewarding and fun it could be to help a pet on their way to their forever home. If you’re interested in fostering animals for Harbor Humane, check out more info on their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book