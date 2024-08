GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This 2-year-old mixed-breed pup cannot contain her excitement to be adopted— all she needs now is the family to join!

Prudy is a big puppy at heart with a nose for adventure who loves to play, play, play!

Humane Society of West Michigan Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Prudy!

She loves kids, but should be the only dog in the house.

A family who loves to be outside and on the move would be good for this girl.

Ready for all the love and snuggles this adventure pup can lay on you? Check out the adoption info here!