Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Precious, available for adoption from Michele's Rescue

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Precious, available for adoption from Michele's Rescue.

The rescue says Precious is a beautiful four year old who is ready to find her forever family after raising seven babies.

They say she loves to chill, be pet, and look at wildlife outside the window. She also likes playing with her wand toy, getting zoomies, and playing with other cats.

You can apply to adopt Precious at michelesrescue.com.

Michele's Rescue is also in the running for Lafontaine Automotive's Holiday Giving Contest. It is awarding $50,000 to local non-profits, with the top prize being $20,000. You can vote for Michele's Rescue online before December 15.

