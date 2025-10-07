Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Precious!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Precious, a cat available for adoption through Michele's rescue.

Precious is 4-years-old and just finished raising 7 babies, after being found as a stray and . Her foster says she likes to relax, snuggle and play with toys. She also does well with other people and cats.

Find more information on adopting here.

