Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Packard and Plymouth!

Harbor Humane
Posted

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet four kittens available for adoption from Harbor Humane: Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Packard and Plymouth!

These kittens were found in a junkyard, which inspired their retro-automobile names.

You can learn more information about adopting on Harbor Humane's website.

