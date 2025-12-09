Pet Adoption Tuesday: meet Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Packard, and Plymouth

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet four kittens available for adoption from Harbor Humane: Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Packard and Plymouth!

These kittens were found in a junkyard, which inspired their retro-automobile names.

You can learn more information about adopting on Harbor Humane's website.

