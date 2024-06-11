Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Nebula and Gamora!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — We've got a two-fer this Tuesday!

Here to guard your family's galaxy, Harbor Humane Society brought Nebula and Gamora to the FOX 17 studio.

They were transferred to Harbor Humane Society from a shelter in Calhoun County along with their sister, Nova, and have been living with a foster family since.

At just 3 months old, these sisters have already survived parvo and came out of it stronger than ever!

Their foster mama, Gretchen, says Gamorais a very energetic, curious free spirit who loves to play!

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Gamora!

She's still getting used to a harness and leash, and is doing well with crate training. Gamora is looking for an active family who loves a good close snuggle— after the forces of galactic evil have been put in their place for the day!

If you're looking for someone to chill with; Nebula is your girl!

Harbor Humane Society Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Nebula!

"Nebula is a cuddle bug," Gretchen says. "She likes to play, but she is the first one to want some hugs and to sit by her people."

She also thinks cats are other puppies— we're not sure how she'd do with talking trees, though.

"She has been one of the easier-going puppies we have had the honor to foster," adds their foster mom.

We had fun trying to guess their breed— the identify functions on our phone cameras said everything from Rhodesian Ridgeback to Visela, and they're both listed as 'mixed breed' on Harbor Humane's website, but our in our eyes, these two are the heroines that saved our morning, adding so much fun to the newsroom!

If these pups sound like just the right additions to your crew, fill out the Harbor Humane Adoption Survey and get started setting up a time to meet them!