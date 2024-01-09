Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Montego!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two months old and already a little lover!

Montego is one of 7 pups in the same litter born at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Puppies are a 15+ year commitment, which starts with over a year of learning how to be calm, cool, and collected adult dogs in the future, so make sure you take advantage of the training classes at the shelter.

FOX 17

Montego’s mom and 5 of his siblings have been adopted already. He’s up to date on shots and ready for his fur-ever family!

Is it you? Check out the adoption process at the Humane Society of West Michigan to find out!