Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Mocha!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ready to fetch yourself a friend?

Mocha is ready to join your family!

Whether bringing you her bone to play fetch or making up her own game with her favorite ball, this 1-year-old pup loves to be active.

She’s also a lap-cuddling, TV-watching machine when the day is done.

House-trained? Check – Crate-trained? Check – ADORABLE ears? Check and Check!

If this 30lbs ball of pure love is the right fit for your home, reach out to Michele’s Rescue to set up a meet’n’greet.

Already have a pup, but looking for a way to show them off to the world (maybe secure some bragging rights?); Michele’s Rescue has you covered with the Pooch Playoffs!

The fundraiser benefits their pet foster group and helps save the lives of animals looking for a home.

Entry is $99 and gets you a 5x7 professionally shot photo of your pet plus a fun goodie bag. Winner gets the title of Southwest Michigan’s “Ulti-mutt Cutie”.

Sign up for upcoming Pooch Playoff Photography Sessions:

• Tuesday March 25th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM

• Sunday March 30th from 9:00 - 11:00 AM

This is the last week to enter your Pooch into the Playoffs and the competition starts April 7th!

