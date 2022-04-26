GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Millie!

Millie is a 2-year-old mixed breed and a single mom of seven! But don’t worry, Millie’s kids are out of the house already and she isn’t looking to have any more.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Millie

Millie would love to snuggle up on the couch with you while you read a good book.

Millie is good with children and other dogs, though she might try to hog all of the attention.

If you are interested in adopting Millie, click here to fill out an application and learn more about the precious pup.

Michele’s Rescue is in need of people to foster dogs! If you are interested in fostering, click here to get in touch with Michele’s Rescue.

