This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Mickey! This pup is available for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan.

WATCH BELOW: Meet Mickey, this week's adoptable pet!

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Mickey!

Join Volunteer Club

Every Tuesday 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Kids ages 5-12

Children can join HSWM for a hands-on, animal-loving adventure! This event allows kids to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to volunteer at the Humane Society. Spots are limited, so sign up ahead of time.

Become a Shelter Sponsor

Sponsoring a kennel or enclosure can be a powerful way to help animals in need. A gift helps provide food, medical care, enrichment, and other essentials. Find more information here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube