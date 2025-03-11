LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Loretta already knows you will be best friends – she’s best friends with everyone else she meets, so why not?

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet Loretta from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

At just shy of 1 year old, this energetic pup is ready to play with you, your dogs, and your kids.

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet Loretta from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

Whether you’re looking for a running buddy or a friend for your other fur-babies, Loretta is ready to go!

Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary Pet Adoption Tuesday Meet Loretta from Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary

If you’d like to meet Loretta, reach out to Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary online!

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube