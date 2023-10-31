Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Linus!

Linus from the Humane Society of West Michigan
FOX 17
Posted at 8:45 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 08:45:25-04

This blustery Halloween, treat yourself to a new family member!

The Humane Society of West Michigan brought Linus into the studio to warm our hearts this Pet Adoption Tuesday.

He is a 6-year-old mixed-breed who loves a good snuggle. He was an absolute champ this morning— keeping his cool as he was surrounded by FOX 17 staffers fussing about, getting him ready for his turn in the spotlight.

Linus was surrendered recently, so he's looking for a family who'll be there for him as he hits his stride and into his golden years!

Can't get enough of helping animals? We got you.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting the inaugural Humane Hustle on December 9— a 5K trail run and 1-mile fun-bun-run at Cannonsburg Ski Area to raise funds to help animals find fur-ever homes.

Humane Hustle

Bring your dog for a walk, run, or leisurely stroll while your pup sniffs every tree and shrubbery.

Activities start at 11 a.m.— the race begins at 12:30 p.m.

Runners who fundraise can earn prizes like a customized Yeti and cold weather gear!

Tickets are availablefor just $25 for adults and $10 for kids 5-10 years old. Kids 4 and under are free!

