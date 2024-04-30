Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lily the red Huskie!

Humane Society of West Michigan
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 30, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lily comes to us from the Humane Society of West Michigan and is looking for adventure!

At 6 years old, this Huskie knows what she wants.

This girl is smart and independent— a goofball at heart— and loves to play, play, play!

She's good with older kids who can keep up with her energy but needs to be the only dog in the house.

Be warned, though, with higher-than-your-average smarts and a love of hard work, Huskies are not for the casual or laid-back family.

If this sounds like you, check out the Humane Society of West Michigan to set up a meet'n'greet.

