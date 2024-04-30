Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lily the red Huskie!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lily comes to us from the Humane Society of West Michigan and is looking for adventure!

At 6 years old, this Huskie knows what she wants.

This girl is smart and independent— a goofball at heart— and loves to play, play, play!

Humane Society of West Michigan

She's good with older kids who can keep up with her energy but needs to be the only dog in the house.

Humane Society of West Michigan Pet Adoption Tuesday - Meet Lily!

Be warned, though, with higher-than-your-average smarts and a love of hard work, Huskies are not for the casual or laid-back family.

Humane Society of West Michigan

If this sounds like you, check out the Humane Society of West Michigan to set up a meet'n'greet.