Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Leslie and Stick!

This week on Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Leslie and Sticks, an eight-week-old brother-sister duo available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Summer Camp

You can still sign your animal-loving child up for summer camp with the Humane Society of West Michigan. Camp runs 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Aftercare is 4-5 p.m.

August 11-14: Animal Advocates camp

Aug 18-21: Kids Week Out

Find more information here.

Billboard Competition

You can get your pet's photo on a billboard! It's part of the "Picture Paw-fect" fundraiser.

The competition runs until midnight on Aug. 21. Find more information on how to enter here.

