Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Lana!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Lana, a 1-year-old pup with a friendly and playful attitude! Lana is available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

New Summer Hours:

Starting June 7th, HSWM will also be open on Sunday's from 11 AM to 4 PM! We hope that by adding this extra time for adopters to come in and view adoptable animals. Visit anytime Tuesday-Friday from 12-7 or Saturday-Sunday from 11-4 to find your new furry family member.

Dog Training Classes begin June 1st:

The next round of dog training classes at the Humane Society of West Michigan kick off the week of June 1st! Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and skill levels. Each course meets one night per week and lasts for six weeks. The classes address not just basic cues but socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting, and other behavior concerns.

The Humane Society uses a respect-based training approach, which consists of positive reinforcement such as praise, toys, playtime, or treats to motivate, reward, and correct behaviors. Register today at: hswestmi.org/obedience-classes

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