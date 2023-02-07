Pet adoption Tuesday: Meet Kubo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Pet Adoption Tuesday— Time to celebrate!

While we do our happy dance, check out the sweet soul brought into the FOX 17 studio by the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Kubo is ready for the office or a run at the park. KCAS tells us he's house and crate trained, though crates stress him out.

This guy is just an oversized pup and not totally aware of his size, so be prepared for lots of attempts to be a lap dog and more than a few sloppy kisses.

Check out what the KCAS Foster Families are saying about Kubo!

Kubo is going to do well in a home with older kids who love to play hard then take a nice long nap.

If Kubo has found a place in your heart— or it's just time to grow your family by 4 feet— check out the Kent County Animal Shelter website to get the adoption process started.