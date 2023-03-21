Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Kimmy!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Tuesday— the best day of the week because we get to bring you adorable pets looking for their forever home!

Though named for everybody's 90s BFF, Kimmy Gibbler is little more of the 'unbreakable' kind. This 3-year-old pit/lab-mix has been with the shelter for almost a full year but hasn't given up hope of finding a permanent place to call her own.

"Giving up isn't my jam. My jams are grape, jock, and space!" - Kimmy Gibbler, Full House

Her foster family says she's great with kids— regularly mobbed by 4 or 5 in the neighborhood who treat her like one of the gang— but prefers to be the only pup in your life.

Humane Society of West Michigan

After all that excitement, Kimmy would love to spend the rest of the day snuggled on the couch.

Humane Society of West Michigan

If you're looking for your new BFF, head to the Humane Society of West Michigan website.